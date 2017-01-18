At a meeting held on Wednesday, the Union Cabinet cleared the public listing of five state-run general insurance companies.

"In a major decision on the five general insurance companies — New India Assurance Co, United India Insurance, Oriental Insurance, National Insurance Company and the holding General Insurance Corporation — the Cabinet decided that all these would be publicly listed," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters after the meeting.

The divestment will bring down the government's holding in the insurers to maximum 75 percent, in compliance with SEBI and IRDA guidelines.