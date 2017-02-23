The teaser of upcoming Malayalam movie C/o Saira Banu hit the cyberspace on Thursday, February 23. The video, featuring Manju Warrier and Shane Nigam, gives a glimpse on what to expect from the women-centric movie, and shows the close relationship that the mother-son duo share.

Check: Amala makes her comeback

Manju is seen as a postwoman named Saira Banu, which also marks the comeback of yesteryear actress Amala, who is back to Mollywood after a long gap of 25 years. Amala, who is still remembered by Keralites for her performance in movies Ente Sooryaputhrikku and Ulladakkam, plays advocate Annie John Tharavady in C/o Saira Banu. Kismath-fame Shane plays as Joshua Peter, who is a second-year law student.

C/o Saira Banu is the directorial venture of Antony Sony Sebastian, who is known for his short film Moonnamidam scripted by RJ Shaan that opened to fabulous response from audience. The upcoming movie is also their debut venture into filmmaking with them handling the direction and scripting, respectively. Their association is again expected to do wonders with a fresh storyline accompanied with the remarkable performance of the actors.

The makers had recently unveiled the first-look motion poster of the movie, and in over a week of hitting the internet, it has been viewed more than 1.2 lakh times. Meanwhile, C/o Saira Banu, which is expected to deliver a strong social message, also stars Jagadeesh, Joy Mathew, Ganesh Kumar, Indrans, P Balachandran, Kochupreman, Niranjana, Sunil Sukhada, and Kanchana in pivotal roles.

The movie is expected to hit the screens on March 17 and lock horns with Sunny Wayne's family entertainer Alamara.

Watch the teaser of C/o Saira Banu here: