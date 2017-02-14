The first-look motion poster of yesteryear actress Amala Akkineni, Mollywood actress Manju Warrier and Shane Nigam from the upcoming Malayalam movie C/O Saira Banu has been unveiled on Tuesday, February 14. The directorial venture of Antony Sony Sebastian, who rose to fame with the short film Moonnamidam, is a women-centric emotional drama, in which Manju plays as post woman Saira Banu.

Check: Amala in C/O Saira Banu

C/O Saira Banu marks the comeback of Amala, who is still loved by Keralites for her performances in the movies Ente Sooryaputhrikku and Ulladakam, released 25 years ago in 1991. She will be seen as advocate Ani John Tharavady. Shane, who made his acting debut in Kismath plays as Joshua Peter, a second year law student, who is the son of Saira Banu.

The movie, which also stars Ganesh Kumar, Jagadeesh, Joy Mathew, P Balachandran, Indrans, Sunil Sukhada, Kochupreman, Niranjana and Kanchana in significant roles, is said to deliver a strong social message required these days. Earlier, there were rumours that the movie will be based on photographer Victor George's missing case, but when International Business Times asked about the news, the director described them as rumours.

Meanwhile, Manju, who was last seen in the sports movie Karinkunnam 6S, is said to appear in a cameo role in Kalidas Jayaram's much awaited movie Poomaram, and is also rumoured to play as die-hard fan of superstar Mohanlal in Sajid Yahiya's next. Reports also suggest that she will make her debut in Tamil opposite Arvind Swami in an upcoming film directed by Ramana of Thirumalai fame.

Check out the motion first-look poster of C/O Saira Banu here: