Bystanders at the intersection of Church Hill and Hoe St in Walthamstow, London, attempted on September 12 to stop a runaway car that caught fire and began rolling down the street after the driver escaped.
Bystanders attempt to stop a burning car rolling along a busy London street
- September 14, 2017 11:04 IST
