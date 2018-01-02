Diljit Dosanjh has been taking the internet by storm with his love for Kylie Jenner. However, the Punjabi singer-turned-actor looks like he has given his heart away over Christmas to Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot.

The stunning actress, who took Hollywood by storm in 2017 with her remarkable acting in the Patty Jenkins' DCEU movie, has got Diljit's attention on Instagram. The actress recently posted a beautiful picture on her Instagram account and the Urban Pendu couldn't resist dropping a comment.

Gadot posted a picture of herself on a holiday with the caption: "Looking forward to the New Year." The Raat di Gedi hitmaker soon then took to the comments section to write: "She looks like a Punjabi woman (Punjaban) [as translated from Punjabi]."

In an earlier interview, the Jatt had confessed that he was attracted to Kylie because she looked like a Punjabi woman to him. With this simple comment, fans are curious to know if he has moved on from Kylie Jenner to the Justice League star.

"kylie ton gadot te real quick? [From Kylie to Gadot so quick?]" asked a fan. "Paaji kylie naal bewafai [Brother, cheating on Kylie]," said another. "Dil jeet liya tune toh [you won our hearts]," a comment read. "Sardarji got no chill," joked an Instagram user.

Who is Gal Gadot: For those of you who don't know: Gal Gadot is an Israeli actress who was the highest grossing actress of 2017 in Hollywood. The Wonder Woman star made heads turn when she played a role in the Fast and Furious series but made a mark when she donned the role of Diana in Batman v Superman, Wonder Woman and Justice League. Click here to know more.

The comment comes days after the Soorma star admitted her is writing a song for the Jenner sister. So, is he cheating on his "love," fans question. Whatever be the case, Diljit seems to be having fun making headlines with his personal life.

On the professional front, the Punjabi superstar-turned-Bollywood actor is set to have a good year at the movies. The artist, who is currently enjoying the success of his new single Raat di Gedi which features Neeru Bajwa, is filming for an upcoming sports biopic titled Soorma.

DNA also reported today that the actor's another Bollywood venture, featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Karan Johar, has been renamed from Golmaal in New York to Bang Bang in New York. Other projects that the star will be seen include a Punjabi film set during the World War I.