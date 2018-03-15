SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50's trend in India, signals a weak start for the domestic markets after the benchmark Sensex lost 21 points or 0.06 percent to close at 33,835 on Wednesday.

Here are some of the stock recommendations by analysts for Thursday:

1. Shriram Transport

Jefferies recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 1,660

Current stock price: Rs 1,376

About the company: Shriram Transport Finance provides hire purchase finance for trucks.

Stock Performance: The stock has gained 30 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 25 times forward earnings. Shriram Transport has a market capitalization of Rs 312 billion.

2. Bharat Financial Inclusion

manasjaiswal.com recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 1,100

Current stock price: Rs 1,058

About the company: Bharat Financial Inclusion provides consumer finance solutions. The company offers small loans to poor women to finance a business or other income generating activity.

Stock Performance: The stock has gained 32 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 49 times forward earnings. Bharat Financial Inclusion has a market capitalization of Rs 147 billion.

3. Phoenix Mills

HSBC recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 730

Current stock price: Rs 644

About the company: Phoenix Mills is engaged, directly and through its subsidiaries and investments in the business of ownership, management, and development of large-format retail-led mixed use properties. The company's properties include shopping, entertainment, commercial, residential, and hospitality properties. Phoenix Mills owns and operates High Street Phoenix Center in Mumbai.

Stock Performance: The stock has gained 74 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 59 times forward earnings. Phoenix Mills has a market capitalization of Rs 99 billion.

4. Yes Bank

HSBC recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 408

Current stock price: Rs 318

About the company: Yes Bank provides banking services. The bank offers deposits, personal loans, e-banking, trade finance, corporate, and business banking services. Yes Bank serves the food and agribusiness, life sciences, healthcare, biotechnology, telecommunications, media, information technology, and infrastructure development industries in India.

Stock Performance: The stock has gained 5 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 20 times forward earnings. Yes Bank has a market capitalization of Rs 734 billion.

5. S P Apparels

HDFC Securities recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 419

Current stock price: Rs 360

About the company: S.P. Apparels manufactures and exports apparels. The company offers knitted garments for infants and children. S.P. Apparels operates in India.

Stock Performance: The stock has lost 18 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 13 times forward earnings. S P Apparels has a market capitalization of Rs 9 billion.

Disclaimer: The recommendations provided by the research analysts are their own, and not that of the website or its management.