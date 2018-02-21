SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50's trend in India, signals a positive start for the domestic markets after the benchmark Sensex declined 71 points or 0.21 percent to close at 33,703 on Tuesday.

Here are some of the stock recommendations by analysts for Wednesday:

1. Ambuja Cements

Macquarie maintains 'Neutral' rating

Target Price: Rs 300

Current stock price: Rs 263

About the company: Ambuja Cements manufactures cement in India. The company owns specially designed ships and terminals for bulk transportation of its products.

Stock Performance: The stock has gained 12 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 34 times forward earnings. Ambuja Cement has a market capitalization of Rs 523 billion.

2. Titan Co.

Deutsche Bank recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 970

Current stock price: Rs 832

About the company: Titan manufactures and retails jewelry and watches. The company also produces perfume for men and women.

Stock Performance: The stock has jumped 83 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 103 times forward earnings. Titan has a market capitalization of Rs 738 billion.

3. Britannia Industries

Sharekhan recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 5,500

Current stock price: Rs 4,734

About the company: Britannia manufactures bakery products such as biscuits, bread, cakes and rusks. The company also makes and exports soybean products, cashew kernels, marine products, and general merchandise items.

Stock Performance: The stock has advanced 47 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 64 times forward earnings. Britannia Industries has a market capitalization of Rs 568 billion.

4. Cox & Kings

Sharekhan recommends 'Buy'

Target Price: Rs 325

Current stock price: Rs 236

About the company: Cox & Kings is a travel organization. The company offers travel solutions and travel related products including excursions and leisure travel, destination management, incentive and conference solutions, NRI services, trade fairs, transportation bookings, among others.

Stock Performance: The stock has advanced 25 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 28 times forward earnings. Cox & Kings has a market capitalization of Rs 42 billion.

5. Maruti Suzuki

Morgan Stanley maintains 'Overweight'

Target Price: Rs 10,563

Current stock price: Rs 8,722

About the company: Maruti Suzuki manufactures and exports automobiles. Maruti collaborated with Suzuki of Japan to produce affordable cars for the average Indian.

Stock Performance: The stock has gained 45 percent in an year and has a P/E ratio of 35 times forward earnings. Maruti Suzuki has a market capitalization of Rs 2.6 trillion.

Disclaimer: The recommendations provided by the research analysts are their own, and not that of the website or its management.