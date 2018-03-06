A man, who is a butcher by profession in the South Indian city of Hyderabad, allegedly chopped off his son's right hand on Monday as a punishment for his addiction to pornographic videos.

The 45-year-old man, Mohammad Qayyum Qureshi, later surrendered before the police. The incident took place at Jalpalli colony in Pahadishareef area.

Qayyum has four children, including two sons, Hindustan Times reported.

His elder son Mohammad Khalid Qureshi, who works as a cable operator, had recently bought a smartphone. He had got addicted to watching movies and adult videos on his mobile and this annoyed Qayyum, as it was affecting his work and health.

Despite repeated warnings from Qayyum, his son continued to watch porn videos.

In fact, on Sunday morning, when Qayyum caught his son watching porn, the duo got into an altercation. Qayyum tried to snatch the phone from his son, but his son bit him on the hand and left the house.

The father and son got into a similar argument next morning which enraged Qayyum.

"On Monday morning, both father and son quarreled on the same issue again. In a fit of anger, Qayuum picked up the butcher's knife and chopped off Khalid's right hand," HT quoted a police official as saying.

"Hearing the son's screams, the other family members came and immediately took him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors said the hand was 90% severed and the chances of restoring it are bleak," the official added.

Qayyum then surrendered to the police. The police have said that Qayyum has been booked under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (attempt to murder).