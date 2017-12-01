Taliban terrorists clad in burqa attacked an agriculture university in Pakistan on Friday, wounding at least five people, according to police reports.

The attackers reportedly exchanged fire with security forces at the Directorate of Agriculture Institute of Peshawar on Friday morning, the chief of police in the northwestern city, Tahir Khan said.

Police officers said that five people were rushed to hospital with injuries. There are no reports of any casualties yet.

The Pakistani Taliban quickly claimed the attack at the college, and its spokesperson Mohammad Khorasani released a message from the terrorist organisation stating that they had targeted a safe house of the military Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency.

Khan said that the gunmen arrived at the school campus in a rickshaw and disguised in the burqas, according to Reuters reports. A security guard was shot and gravely wounded in the attack.

In a similar attack, Pakistani Taliban gunmen, in December 2014, had killed 134 children at Peshawar's Army Public School. The Peshawar school attack was one of the single deadliest attacks in the country's history.

The Pakistani Taliban are fighting to topple the government and install an Islamic law in the country. They are loosely allied with the Afghan Taliban insurgents who ruled most of Afghanistan until they were overthrown by US-backed military action in 2001.

More details of the incident are awaited.