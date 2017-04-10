Have you been looking for some really cheap data plans for your home broadband? You're in luck. BSNL just announced a new broadband plan BB Unlimited 249 where users can take advantage of high-speed internet at an affordable cost.

Gone are the days when you'd pay Rs. 250 for 1GB internet on your mobile. Users have a vast variety of mobile data plans that will give 1GB 4GB data at lower than Rs. 10, thanks to telcos like Reliance Jio. Now, the state-run telecom operator BSNL is bringing a transition to the home broadband connections with its new offer.

BSNL BB Unlimited 249 offers users 300GB data per month, which works out at 10GB data daily. The plan is charged at just Rs. 249, making it one of the cheapest broadband plans out there. To entice customers, BSNL is also offering free night calling to any network in India from 9pm to 7am.

The new plan is an unlimited offering and the best part about it is that you can carry forward any unused data from the 10GB daily limit to the next day. Users will get a decent speed of 2Mbps till 10GB, post which the speed will be reduced to 1Mbps for unlimited browsing and downloads.

It is worth noting that the BB Unlimited 249 plan is available for users for a limited time, but the last date to sign up for the offer is currently unknown. Once signed up, users can pay Rs. 249 a month for 300GB internet and free night calling for six months before the plan is automatically changed to Rs. 499 rental.

In India, data consumption has raised significantly to become the largest mobile data consumer in the world. Reliance Jio's unlimited 4G data offering for over six months followed by ultra-cheap tariffs has largely linked to this feat. As a result of Jio's disruption in the telecom industry, other telcos have lowered their plans to meet consumer demand.

With internet getting affordable, India is in line with the government's Digital India initiative.