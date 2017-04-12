Border Security Force (BSF) jawans seized 348 fake notes of Rs 2,000 worth Rs 6.96 lakh along the Indo-Bangladesh International Border in Malda on Monday. BSF sources reportedly said that the officials launched a special ambush near Churiantpur border post area after they were given a tip-off.

After reaching the area, the officials noted suspicious movement around 11.45 pm, according to Indian Express reports. Some identified men in the area threw a bundle at the Indian side, according to the reports. The men, however, managed to escape when the BSF officials attempted to apprehend them. The jawans seized the bundle which was thrown from the other side of the border, and found fake notes wrapped in five plastic bags, all of Rs 2,000 denomination.

Reports state that the BSF's South Bengal frontier has seized fake notes worth Rs 14.98 lakh this year so far from the border region.

The frontier is also reportedly carrying out operations in the area to catch smugglers of fake currency notes.

BSF personnel, in February, had recovered a packet containing 100 "high quality" fake notes of Rs 2,000 in the same district bordering Bangladesh. The district is notorious for the operation of fake-currency rackets.

The seizure of the fake notes is bound to have the administration worried for one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's main aim of demonetisation was to curb the business of counterfeit notes. The old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 were scrapped in November last year and new series of Rs 2000 and Rs 500 came into force.