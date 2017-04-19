Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Tejbahadur Yadav was sacked on Wednesday for posting a video on the quality of food given to the forces. The video had gone viral and brought infamy to the BSF, they said, while firing him.

He was courtmartialed after a three-month long proceeding at a summary court martial held in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. His request for voluntary retirement was cancelled earlier.

He was facing inquiry on various charges, including indiscipline. He had posted the video on January 9.

He had been unable to prove the charges he made against officials like swindling rations or providing bad quality food. The constable in the BSF was dishonourably discharged, leaving him with no pension or other benefits.

His wife, Sharmila, said it was unfair that he was fired after 20 years of service for exposing the truth.

Yadav had made allegations against officials that they swindle rations meant for the soldiers and sell it in the market. The Union Home Ministry had launched an investigation into the matter after the accusations.