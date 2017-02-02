Border Security Force jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, who posted a Facebook video complaining about the terrible conditions jawans have to endure, has reportedly been arrested, his wife Sharmila Bahadur alleged on Thursday.

Also read: Another BSF jawan posts videos alleging sale of army liquor to outsiders, jawan washing cars of senior officers

The BSF has, however, denied the allegations. Tej Bahadur has reportedly told his wife that he was being forced into voluntary retirement, but it was cancelled and he was arrested. He was supposed to reach home on January 31, but he is yet to arrive.

"Waited for him on January 31, but he didn't come. He called up to say that he was asked to retire. He further said that his retirement was also cancelled within one hour and that he was later arrested. He managed to call up today using someone else's phone, told me that he's under arrest, being threatened and mentally tortured," his wife told ANI.

Sharmila told reporters that he also claimed about being threatened and mentally tortured.

BSF has said that Tej Bahadur was found guilty in an enquiry and disciplinary action has been recommended against him. BSF also said that "cancellation of VRS was communicated to Tej Bahadur on 30th Jan 2017 evening only".

The matter was brought to media attention after Tej Bahadur posted a video criticising the unhygienic conditions that jawans are made to stay in. His video also opened a pandora's box with more jawans from other paramilitary organisations posting videos about terrible conditions that they live in.

Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat had earlier said that jawans can approach him with their complaints, but they would be penalised for posting videos on social media.

Tej Bahadur has since been followed by almost 1,20,000 people on Facebook. Multiple celebrities and sports personalities have also tweeted in favour of ensuring proper facilities for the country's soldiers. A report by the Defence Ministry was also prepared listing areas where living conditions and security could be improved.