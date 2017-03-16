Brrr! Man dives into mound of snow in swimming shorts following blizzard

As a severe blizzard moved through northeastern New York, one brave man took a plunge into several feet of snow and swam through it, 15 on March, in Plattsburgh, New York.NBC reported that as of 4 pm on Wednesday, 26 inches of snow had fallen in Plattsburgh, making this storm the second biggest storm on record. In the nearby town of Malone, several homes were evacuated due to a mile-long ice jam, according to NBC.