The 'Beast' Brock Lesnar is back in action after WWE Royal Rumble 2017 as he takes on Kevin Owens inside the WWE ring just ahead of WrestleMania 33. What's more, the match takes place over Owens' WWE Universal Championship title.

A WWE event, the first in this calendar year, will take place at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York, on March 12. The last major sports event held at the iconic multipurpose stadium was the UFC 205, when Conor McGregor made history.

Apart from the match between Lesnar and the current champion Kevin Owens, the veteran John Cena -- who won the WWE World Championship -- following his victory over AJ Styles at Royal Rumble 2017, will defend his title against Bray Wyatt.

Dean Ambrose, Randy Orton and Dolph Ziggler are also in action at the event, while Tamina Snuka -- the daughter of deceased WWE legend Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka -- also makes a return.

Tickets are available for the special WWE event on Sunday, on a first come-first serve basis. Here's all you need to know.

Ticket prices: $26.00 - $131.00

Online ticket booking: Ticketmaster.

Ticket packages

Fight card

MATCH CHAMPIONSHIP Brock Lesnar vs Kevin Owens (C) WWE Universal Championship John Cena (C) vs Bray Wyatt WWE World Championship Dean Ambrose vs Baron Corbin vs The Miz WWE Intercontinental Championship Luke Harper vs Randy Orton Apollo Crews vs Dolph Ziggler American Alpha vs The Usos WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch, Naomi, Tamina vs Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Mickie James, Carmella Rhyno, Heath Slater, Kalisto vs Breezango, Kurt Hawkins

WWE Madison Square Garden 2017 event schedule

Date: March 12

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York

Time: 3 pm EST (8 pm GMT, 1.30 am IST [Monday])