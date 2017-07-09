British man Hayden Cross is in the news for being the first man to give birth to a baby girl in the country. However, according to The Telegraph, Scott Parker has beaten Hayden to it, after he gave birth in April, 2017.

Both men reportedly gave birth after putting their gender transition procedure on hold, reports said.

The two men, Scott Parker, 23, and Hayden Cross, 21, were born women, however, they later chose to have children before undergoing gender transition surgeries.

Parker reportedly gave birth in April to his daughter Sara, who was conceived after a drunken one-night stand with a friend in August last year. Parker was living as a man for two years before he thought of pausing his transition and giving birth to Sara.

However, Cross's pregnancy was planned. Cross was partly through his sex transition but decided to get pregnant by a sperm donor, reports state.

"It is wonderful that attitudes are changing and people like me can celebrate being a parent. I am overjoyed for Hayden Cross too," Parker said in an interview with the Mail on Sunday.

Hayden Cross, made headlines earlier this year after he announced he was pregnant by a sperm donor. Cross has reportedly given birth to a baby girl.

Cross gave birth by Cesarean on June, 16 at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. He said his newborn, named Trinity-Leigh, is his "angel", according to The Sun.

Cross, who was a woman, had been living as a man for nearly three years and was already part way through his hormone treatment to transform to a man. However, his complete transformation was paused after UK's National Health Service (NHS) refused to perform the 4,000-pounds process to freeze his eggs.

Cross had hoped his frozen eggs would help him have children in the future.

After the procedure was paused, the former supermarket owner found a sperm donor through Facebook and became pregnant.

"Shes perfect in every way...she is so good. I'm so lucky," Cross was quoted as saying.

After the birth of the girl, Cross now wants to return to his complete gender realignment. Reports state Cross was born a girl named Paige.

"I faced the prospect of not becoming the man I'm supposed to be, physically, or a dad. So I didn't feel like I had any choice but to have a baby now then get back to transitioning," Cross said.

Cross plans to find a job once his baby is at least one-year-old.

Meanwhile, Parker has resumed life as a man and is continuing with his transition. Reports state he is planning to have an operation to remove his breasts next year.