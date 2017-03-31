- Play Watch awkward moment Bastian Schweinsteiger is asked about Chicago Fires World Cup chances
British entrepreneur builds homemade Iron Man flight suit
Ex-Royal Marine reserve and oil trader turned entrepreneur Richard Browning developed Daedelus from his garage in Salisbury over the course of 10 months. Browning has filed a patent for his creation, which consists of six gas turbines separated into pairs which are then strapped onto the wearers back and arms.
