British entrepreneur builds homemade Iron Man flight suit

British entrepreneur builds homemade Iron Man flight suit Close
Ex-Royal Marine reserve and oil trader turned entrepreneur Richard Browning developed Daedelus from his garage in Salisbury over the course of 10 months. Browning has filed a patent for his creation, which consists of six gas turbines separated into pairs which are then strapped onto the wearers back and arms.
loading image
IBT TV
Malaysians return from Pyongyang after release of Kim Jong-nam's body to North Korea
Most popular