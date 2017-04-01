Britain First and EDL protest in London with heavy police presence

Britain First and EDL protest in London with heavy police presence Close
Fewer than 200 demonstrators attended a far-right “March Against Terrorism” in Central London. Britain First and the EDL sought to capitalise on the recent terror attack in Westminster.A large number of protesters joined a counter demonstration organised by Unite Against Fascism. A heavy police presence attempted to keep the different groups separate. Several protesters against the march were arrested in clashes with police.
loading image
IBT TV
Watch horrific moment maid drops from 7th-floor window as employer films instead of helping
Most popular