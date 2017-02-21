- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
-
- Play X Factor contestant Lucie Jones named as UK’s Eurovision entry
- Play Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations
- Play Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
- Play Music Minute: Rihanna disgusted with Trumps travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London
Brit Awards 2017 predictions: David Bowie, Emeli Sande, Skepta to win big
Music awards taking place on 22 February at Londons O2 Arena with Dermot OLeary and Emma Willis hosting.
Most popular