Bride Of The Water God, the tvN romantic fantasy drama that is also known as The Bride Of Habaek, successfully completed its 16 episodes run on Tuesday, August 22. The fans are now looking forward to an official announcement from the broadcasting network about season 2.

The mini-series was one of the most anticipated Korean period dramas premiered in July. Since it was the television adaption of a popular sunjung manhwa (Korean comic series) of the same name, the readers were looking forward to it.

But the show failed to impress many of the viewers. While some of the fans criticised the fantasy drama for its weak plot, a few others pointed out the poor acting skill of its cast members.

"This has to be one of the worst dramas. There wasn't any chemistry between the leads and I had to skip most of the parts involving them, even in the final episode. The plot is also weak and painful to watch," stated a viewer.

"I won't recommend this drama... there are better dramas out there. Despite the acting part of the cast and the flaws of this drama, the big problem was the plot and how slow was its pace," commented another viewer.

With just three percent television ratings, the drama has also failed to secure its place in the TV World. So, the chances for Bride Of The Water God to return with another season is very unlikely.

The show has already featured a happy ending for the onscreen couple, Yoon So Ah and Habaek. If the mini-series returns with its next instalment, it will probably focus on their children. It will interesting to watch how they use their powers for helping others.

However, the fans will have to wait a little longer to find out more about Bride Of The Water God season 2 because tvN is yet to make an official announcement regarding their plans for series renewal. In the meantime, you can catch up with the 16 episodes of season 1 online here.