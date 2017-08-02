Bride Of The Water God, the tvN romantic fantasy drama that is also known as The Bride of Habaek, will be back with episode 11 next Monday, August 7, at 10.50 pm KST. This chapter will probably focus on the love triangle between Habaek, Yoon So Ah and Shin Hoo Ye.

The cliffhanger of episode 10 teased a misunderstanding between the water god and the half god. Both of them are in love with the female lead and they are trying their best to impress her. Unfortunately, the male protagonist is in an unfavourable situation because of Moo Ra.

The goddess keeps reminding the water god about something that happened in the past. Now, the earth god is playing a vital role in making things complicated for the water god.

The half god will surely try to utilise the opportunity for winning the neuropsychiatrist's trust. He has been reminding her that the one who is playing with her feeling will leave her soon. Since she does not know his secrets, it will be easy for him to impress her.

However, the half god needs to be very careful with all his moves mainly because Bi Ryum is keeping a track of all his moves. The wind god is plotting revenge against the business man after he came to know about his involvement in the death of minor gods.

To find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple and their loved ones, watch Bride Of The Water God episode 11 next Monday at 10.50 pm KST. In the meantime, you can catch up with the first 10 episodes online here.

Meanwhile, the promo teases romance for the onscreen couple. "If I have to ask you for a favour Should I ask you to hold onto me? Or should I ask you to let me go?" Yoon So Ah asks Habaek. The video also shows the water god getting intimate with the descendant.

Watch the trailer below: