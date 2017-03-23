In a surprising twist of events, it has now been reported that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's marriage is far, very far, from over.

According to an article published in Hollywood Life, Brangelina have begun talking to each other, obviously trying to bring their relationship to good terms. But the surprise that the website's source revealed is that the two are even keeping all doors open for a reunion. YES!

The Mr and Mrs Smith actors have been through so much drama – the divorce, the custody and what not. But it looks like the two want to reconcile and fix it all.

"They're talking to each other more and more often, which is amazing," a source tells Hollywood Life. "There was a point where their relationship was so contentious that it didn't look like they would ever be civil to one and other again. Things calmed down once Angie eased up and started letting Brad in more. They have amazing chemistry, that's for sure, and under the right circumstances they could definitely hook up again."

Hook up! Did you read that! They are not only mending their relationships, they may get back together. After dating for 10 years and being married for two years, it is evident that the two cannot let go of so much past in mere six months. Apart from their chemistry, the two could consider getting back together for their children.

"Angie and Brad have six little bundles of joy connecting them for life, so they are connected no matter what," the source reveals. "Whether they could ever regain the trust they have lost is another thing altogether. That may be a tough one to overcome."

Things should resolve enough for the two to get together to celebrate Shiloh's 11th birthday party on May 27. But wasn't his relationship strained with his son Maddox and Pax? Well, there is some good news here as well. According to People, a source revealed that the Fight Club actor spent time with the two and tried repairing their broken relationship. "Things are definitely calming down...He's very relieved that things are not playing out in public anymore," the source told.

Well, we hope that things sort out, sooner or later. What do you think? Will things sort out between the two? Let us know in the comments.