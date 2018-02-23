BoycottNRA trends as social media users try to end business ties to NRA

Social media users are trying to put pressure on the National Rifle Association, by forcing its partnered businesses to cut ties with the gun lobby group. The social trend comes after head of the NRA, Wayne LaPierre, dismissed calls for gun control after the mass shooting that killed 17 students and teachers at a Florida school. LaPierre called the calls for gun control a shameful politicization of tragedy and a classic strategy right out of the play book of a poisonous movement.