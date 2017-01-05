- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
Boy caught on Chair Lift rescued by Utah Ski Resort Staff
A young boy is rescued by Ski Patrol after his backpack was caught on a chair lift at Sundance Ski Resort, Utah.
Most popular