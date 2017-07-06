Sridevi is set to win hearts after English Vinglish (2012) with her upcoming movie, Mom. The thriller drama also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actress Sajal Ali. Mom is expected to do wonders at the box office as it has won favourable comments from critics and celebrities .

Mom is not the only movie releasing on July 7. Paresh Rawal's Guest Iin London will also hit the screens on the same day. It is said to be similar to Ajay Devgn and Konkona Sensharma's Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge? The upcoming film, Guest Iin London, features Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead roles while Ajay will make a guest appearance.

As two movies of different genres are releasing on this Friday, it seems difficult to predict which will do better at the box office. However, critics have praised Sridevi's Mom and we think it will beat Guest Iin London's collection on its opening day.

The box office prediction for Mom is around Rs 8 crore, while Guest Iin London may touch Rs 3 crore on its first day of release. There has been a lot of hype around Mom movie that might be one of the reasons to attract audience to the theatres.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Mom features Sridevi, Akshaye Khanna, Abhimanyu Singh, Sajal Ali and Adnan Siddiqui in lead roles, with Nawazuddin in a special appearance. The movie will be in four languages and the music has been composed by AR Rahman. Mom is Sridevi's 300th film and is being released in the 50th year of her film career.

On the other hand, Guest Iin London is a comedy flick revolving around Kartik's character, who is in a live-in relationship with his girlfriend (Kriti Kharbanda) when Paresh Rawal and his wife (Tanvi Azmi) barge into his home as guests, setting off a laugh-riot.