The market for the Hollywood movies has been constantly growing in Chennai. With dubbed Tamil version being released in big numbers, the footfalls have substantially increased. This weekend, it was Spider-Man Homecoming, which ruled the box office in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

In the first weekend, Spider-Man Homecoming has minted Rs 1.03 crore from 195 shows, reports Behindwoods. It is a very good number for an English film when the local Tamil films are struggling to do a decent business. Many have compared this to Baahubali 2, which had also set the box office on fire in April.

There was no big release in Tamil and the theatres were reopened after a four-day gap due to bandh called by the exhibitors. The break drove the audience to theatres in big numbers, the industry insiders said.

Gautham Karthik's Ivan Thanthiran, which was affected by the bandh, had a decent weekend in Chennai collecting Rs 45.11 lakh from 177 shows in its second weekend. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 84.79 lakh.

Sridevi's Mom has got a decent opening by collecting Rs 22.56 lakh from 105 shows. The movie lacked promotions, yet it came out with a decent number.

Telugu film Ninnu Kori has raked in Rs 20.30 lakh from 75 shows in its first weekend, Jayam Ravi's Vanamagan has made a collection of Rs 17.73 lakh from 105 shows to take its total tally to Rs 1.74 crore and Maragatha Naanayam earned Rs 16.51 lakh from 90 shows to end its fourth weekend at Rs 1.59 crore.