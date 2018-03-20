Romantic comedy Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has pulled off the unexpected. Continuing its dream run at the box office, the movie has crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic market.

Starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, and Sunny Nijar among others, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety crossed the 100 crore mark at the Indian box office at the end of its 25th day.

The fell short of Rs 100 crore in the collection by the end of its fourth weekend by a small margin but crossed the mark on Monday. Having collected Rs 2.32 crore, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety's box office number was Rs 99.34 crore on Sunday.

Thus, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was just short of Rs 70 lakh from reaching the big number, which it achieved on Monday. Although the exact figures are yet to be out, early estimates suggested that the film collected Rs 1 crore (approximately) on day 25.

The overwhelming performance of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety came as a big surprise. Although the film received positive reviews from the critics, it was hard to expect that it would enter the coveted 100 crore club.

With no major star cast and limited screens, the rom-com managed to rake in moolah at the box office due to the strong word of mouth. People have been praising the film, its humour and the performances. Also, the film's songs are also on hit charts.

It is really unusual for such a small budget film to earn crores at the box office even in its fourth week. Even Ajay Devgn's latest release Raid could not slow it down at the box office.

However, Raid, which had a decent start at the box office, witnessed a huge jump in its collection over the weekend. Much like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Raid too has gained strong word of mouth and is likely to affect Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety's run in coming days.