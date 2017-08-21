Dhanush's VIP 2 (Velaiilla Pattadhari 2) has performed well at the Chennai box office in its second weekend. With no competition from the local movies, the film enjoyed good occupancy rates in the leading centres.

After collecting Rs 1.53 crore from 273 shows in the opening weekend, VIP 2 raked in Rs 85.93 lakh from 219 shows in its second weekend to take its 10-day total tally to Rs 3.51 crore, as per Behindwoods. The business of the movie is likely to be affected this week as Ajith's Vivegam is releasing in a big number of screens.

Hollywood film Annabelle: Creation is in the second position at the Chennai box office. It has raked in Rs 90.95 lakh from 195 shows. It is followed by Ram's Taramani, which has earned Rs 43.68 lakh from 189 shows to take its total tally to Rs 1.12 crore.

Hindi film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has collected Rs 16.19 lakh from 66 shows to take its 10-day total tally to Rs 51.21 lakh.

Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi's Vikram Vedha has entered its fifth weekend by earning Rs 14.04 lakh from 75 shows. The total collection of the movie stands at Rs 8.29 crore.

Podhuvaga Emmanasu Thangam has raked in Rs 13.26 lakh from 78 shows to take its total tally to Rs 1.30 crore by the end of its second weekend.

Telugu films like Anando Brahma has earned Rs 5.43 lakh from 27 shows in its first weekend, whereas Rana Daggubati's Nene Raju Nene Mantri has collected Rs 4.06 lakh from 24 shows to take its total tally to Rs 16.90 lakh.

Meesaya Murukku has collected Rs 2.68 lakh in its fifth weekend and the total collection of the film is Rs 2.56 crore.