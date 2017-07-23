While Lipstick Under My Burka and Munna Michael clashed at the box office on Friday, July 21, the former's collection witnessed growth and the Tiger Shroff starrer's collection dropped on day 2 at the domestic market.

After an average collection on its opening day, Lipstick Under My Burkha witnessed growth on Saturday (Day 2). The positive reviews and word-of-mouth publicity seem to have helped the film to pull the audience to the theatres. The film has minted Rs 2.17 crore at the domestic box office and its total Indian box office collection now stands at Rs 3.39 crore net.

Munna Michael review roundup: This is what Bollywood critics have to say about Tiger Shroff's film

"#LipstickUnderMyBurkha witnesses growth on Sat... Fri 1.22 cr, Sat 2.17 cr. Total: ₹ 3.39 cr [400 screens]. India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Ratna Pathak, the controversial film had been in news ever since the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) denied certification to the movie citing "explicit" and "abusive" content and for being "too lady oriented". It was only after the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) overruled censor board's decision that the ban was lifted and granted 'A' certificate.

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff starrer Munna Michael, which had earned Rs 6.65 crore at the domestic market on its opening day, remained steady on Day 2 as well. Munna Michael collected Rs 6.15 crore at the domestic box office on Saturday. The total domestic box office collection of Sabbir Khan directorial now stands at Rs 12.80 crore net.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#MunnaMichael Fri 6.65 cr, Sat 6.15 cr. Total: ₹ 12.80 cr [3000 screens]. India biz."

Despite the negative reviews, Munna Michael continued to pull crowds to the theatres, courtesy Tiger's humongous fan base.