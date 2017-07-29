Mubarakan and Indu Sarkar, which clashed at the box office on Friday, July 28, opened to an average response at the theatres on its first day. The Arjun Kapoor-Ileana D'Cruz starrer, however, performed better than Madhur Bhandarkar's political drama.

Released in over 2,350 screens in domestic market, Mubarakan is much bigger than Indu Sarkar in terms of the hype, screen count, budget, promotion and star cast.

As per early estimates, Mubarakan has collected Rs 6 crore at the domestic box office on its first day. Starring Anil Kapoor, the film has, however, failed to beat Arjun's previous outing Half Girlfriend, which did a business of Rs 10.27 crore at the Indian box office on its opening day.

The comedy drama has gained positive word-of-mouth publicity and hence, is expected to do a decent business over the weekend.

On the other hand, Indu Sarkar made on a small budget of Rs 11 crore, didn't witness a great opening. The Bhandarkar directorial, which faced a lot of controversy after finally being given the nod to open in theatres, has minted Rs 2.5 crore (approximately) at the domestic box office on its opening day.

Although a slow start, the Kirti Kulhari starrer received a lot of appreciation from a large section of audience and critics and is expected to help draw viewers to the theatres over the first weekend. The film is likely to recover its production cost in the first week itself.