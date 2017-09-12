Arjun Reddy has emerged as a big winner at the worldwide box office, while Paisa Vasool, Yuddham Sharanam and Meda Meeda Abbayi (MMA) have failed to make good collections.

Arjun Reddy, which is a small-budget movie, made superb collection at the worldwide box office in its first weekend. Trade experts predicted that its business would be slowed by Paisa Vasool in its second week and Yuddham Sharanam and Meda Meeda Abbaayi in its third week.

But the Vijay Devarakonda-starrer is undeterred by these new releases, and has kept the cash registers ringing at ticket counters around the world. Arjun Reddy is estimated to have collected over Rs 3.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its third weekend.

Arjun Reddy has minted a total of Rs 45 crore gross in the global market, and is now heading towards the mark of Rs 50 crore. The movie has earned Rs 25 crore for its global distributors, who had shelled out Rs 6 crore for its theatrical rights. The film has fetched a massive profit shares for its distributors.

Released on September 1, Paisa Vasool opened to decent response but could not fare well at the ticket counters on the following days. The movie collected Rs 31.70 crore at the worldwide box office in its first week.

Paisa Vasool lacked strong word-of-mouth publicity, and faced a threat from new releases like Yuddham Sharanam and Meda Meeda Abbayi, which forced it out of some theatres in its second week.

The film witnessed over 60 percent of drop in its second weekend when compared to its opening weekend.

Paisa Vasool is estimated to have collected Rs 6 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its second weekend, taking its 10-day total collection to Rs 27 crore gross.

The movie has earned around Rs 20 crore to its distributors, who have invested Rs 32 crore on its theatrical rights. Its current trends show the film is likely to lead to losses for some distributors.

On the other hand, both the new releases of this week debuted to poor response and could not show growth on the following days.

Yuddham Sharanam and Meda Meeda Abbayi are estimated to have collected Rs 11 crore gross and Rs 5 crore gross, respectively, at the worldwide box office in their first weekend. They are heading towards becoming the biggest disasters of the year.