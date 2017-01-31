Boris Johnson says controversial Donald Trumps immigration rules do not affect UK travellers

  • January 31, 2017 17:49 IST
    By Reuters
British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson told parliament on 30 January that the executive order signed by US President Donald Trump, suspending travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, will not affect UK residents. Johnson also went on to call the executive order highly controversial and an approach the UK government would not take.
