Johnson was speaking at a G7 meeting in Lucca, Italy on 10 April, where foreign ministers from around the world were discussing putting pressure on Russia to break ties with the Syrian government.
Boris Johnson claims Vladimir Putin is ‘toxifying’ Russia’s reputation with his support for Assad
- April 11, 2017 12:33 IST
