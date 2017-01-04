The Season 12 premiere of Bones ended on a sad note for Hodgins, whose hopes of walking were dashed by Zack. Brennan's protégé revealed that despite experiencing feelings in his legs, Hodgins will never be able to walk again.

The creative team had discussed the possibility of Hodgins walking again, but ditched it as it did not feel real, revealed co-showrunner Michael Peterson.

"I watched Downton Abbey, and when Matthew ended up walking again I was like, 'That's not real'," he told TVline. "There were moments where we played around with [the idea of Hodgins] possibly walking again. But this just felt more genuine to people who do have handicaps. It's okay [to be paralyzed]. Handicaps are real. You can still have a wonderful and fulfilling life. To do anything less would be disingenuous. So we resolve it by saying he's going to stay this way and his life is going to be fantastic. He went through his dark patch and got to the other side."

It remains to be seen how this will affect Hodgins' relationship with Angela, but plot spoilers hint at them struggling to be on the same page, at least for a while. "There's going to be complications," showrunner Jonathan Collier told TVGuide. "I think they end up in a very good place, but it will be an adventure getting there."

The Season 12 premiere picked up moments after the cliffhanger ended in Season 11 finale that saw Brennan being kidnapped by Zack and held in the basement of the Jeffersonian. Towards the end of the episode, Booth managed to find out that Zack was not the Puppeteer serial killer the team has been looking for and that Zack's therapist was the real culprit.

Bones airs Tuesdays on Fox. Bones Season 12 episode 2 is titled The Brain in the Bot and it will see Brennan planning a surprising for everyone on her 40th birthday party.