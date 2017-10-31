Kabul: At least five persons were killed and many others injured when an explosion ripped through Kabul's heavily-fortified diplomatic area on Tuesday. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Health Ministry confirmed that at least five people, mostly government employees, had died and nearly 30 others were injured, the Afghan media reported. The blast took place in Wazir Akbar Khan area.

A terrified witness told Xinhua news agency that he saw more than a dozen people, mostly civilians, lying on the street, bleeding.

Police cordoned off the area immediately after the blast.

In May, a huge bomb in Kabul's diplomatic zone left more than 150 people dead. It was the deadliest suicide attack by insurgents in Afghanistan since the Taliban were driven out of power by US-led forces in 2001.