The year 2017 has been a bit rough for Bollywood when it comes to remakes. Apart from Judwaa 2, the formula of serving old wine in a new bottle didn't really work with the audience who gave it a pass when they hit the screens.

Judwaa 2

The movie starring Varun Dhawan, Tapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez is an official remake of 1997 directorial Judwaa which was directed by David Dhawan who wield the megaphone for the 2017 remake. The movie hit the right chord with the audience and became one of the top grossers this year.

Ittefaq

The movie which is inspired by the 1969 film by the same name, stars Sidharth Malhotra, Akshaye Khanna and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. While Yash Chopra directed the original, Abhay Chopra helmed the remake which did a decent business at the box office. Akshaye Khanna's performance was lauded by the critics and audience alike.

Poster Boys

This Shreyas Talpade directorial is an official remake of 2014 Marathi hit Poshter Boyz which Shreyas had produced and acted in. The movie which stars Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shreyas Talpade himself in lead roles along with Sonali Kulkarni and Samiksha Bhatnagar, was a hilarious

'jugalbandi' of Deol brothers who nailed every scene with their impeccable comic timing. Though the movie got less response, Poster Boys was appreciated for its storyline and brilliant performances by the critics and audience who went to watch it.

OK Jaanu

The movie starring the Aashiqui 2 actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor is the Hindi adaptation of Mani Ratnam's romantic Tamil flick OK Kanmani starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen in lead roles. The Shaad Ali directorial, however, failed to strike the chord with the audience. Even A.R Rahman's music couldn't save this from bombing at box office.

Begum Jaan

The movie which stars a sea of actors like Vidya Balan, Pallavi Sharda, Gauhar Khan, Fllora Saini, Mishti, Ridhima Tiwari, Ila Arun, Poonam Rajput, Priyanka Setia, Chunky Pandey and Naseeruddin Shah is the adaptation of Srijit Mukherji's 2015 Bengali film Rajkahini. Though Vidya Balan and others' performances were appreciated, the movie failed to impress the audience and turned out to be a dud at the box office as well.

Tubelight

Salman Khan's Tubelight was reportedly a remake of the 2015 Hollywood film Little Boy. The only difference between the two films was that in Little Boy revolves around a father-and-son relationship while Tubelight is about two brothers' bond played by Salman Khan and Sohail Khan. Despite the hit director-actor pair of Kabir Khan and Salman Khan, it failed to impress the fans but still managed to earn more than Rs 100 crore thanks to Salman's fanatic following.

Chef

The movie starring Saif Ali Khan is an official remake of Jon Favreau's 2014 film by the same name Chef. It shows the journey of a chef who rediscovers his love for food and cooking. But this Raja Krishna Menon directorial hardly received any footfalls in theatres. Even some evening and morning shows had been cancelled in theatres in most parts of the country.