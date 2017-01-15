While Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and other celebs were busy at the Filmfare Awards 2017, Deepika Padukone was busy promoting xXx: Return of Xander Cage with Vin Diesel.

Also read: Dangal continues to rule the box office on its 23rd day as well

Take a look at the newsmakers of the day here:

Dangal at Filmfare Awards 2017

Aamir Khan's Dangal is simply unstoppable. From setting new records at the box office to bagging awards, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial continues to go from strength to strength. Aamir's film has won major trophies in Filmfare Awards 2017. The sports biopic has bagged awards in the best director, best film and best actor categories.

Kareena Kapoor-Karan Johar fallout mystery

Karan Johar's confessions in his upcoming book, An Unsuitable Boy, are gaining a lot of attention. After fallouts with Kajol and Shah Rukh came to light, another tiff involving Kareena Kapoor Khan is now doing the rounds. In the book, KJo reveals that the two didn't speak for a year over a rate issue. Bebo was first offered Kal Ho Na ho, but the actress demanded to be paid same as her co-star SRK. It didn't sit well with Karan and he approached Preity Zinta for the role.

Vin Diesel confirms Deepika-Ranveer relationship

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have never accepted their relationship in public. It looks like Deepika's xXx co-star didn't know about it. Thus, when he came to India to promote the film, he referred Ranveer as Deepika's "boyfriend." "It was just so funny. Just last night, Ranveer, her boyfriend paid me a sweet compliment. He said your body swag.. he didn't use the word swag. He said the mastery of your body is so impressive from a third person's point of view because of the way you turn and the way you stand impacts more than the words and the lines," Vin said in an interview to Film Companion.

Priyanka Chopra's confessions on Koffee With Karan

After Kareena and Sonam Kapoor's episode on Koffee Woth Karan 5, it's priyanka Chopra's turn to follow the suit. According to DNA, she will be seen participating in this Koffee-Tequilla game and will reveal some kickass details about her personal life. Karan will be asking questions like "Have you showered with your partner?"and "Have you ever kissed an ex after break-up?". Earlier, KJo had played this game with Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Shah Rukh Khan to launch Karan Johar's book

Shah Rukh Khan is Karan Johar's best friend and lucky mascot. SRK has been a part of everything KJo has ventured into- from films to talk shows. The recent buzz is that the Raees actor will have the honour to launch Karan's autobiography, An Unsuitable Boy. The book is set to be launched at an event in Mumbai on January 16.