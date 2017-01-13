Bollywood never fails to give you news about happenings in the lives of actors. The recent newsmakers are Lisa Haydon, who surprised everyone with her pregnancy news, Alia Bhatt who rejected Sanjay Dutt's offer, and Parineeti Chopra, who had to face criticism due an Instagram photo.

Take a look at Bollywood news here:

Lisa Haydon pregnant

Actress-model Lisa Haydon surprised everyone when she broke her pregnancy news. She posted a stunning picture in black bikini flaunting her baby bump and even captioned it saying: "Humble beginnings." The actress tied the knot recently and was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Shah Rukh-Anushka's next not titled Rahnuma

Earlier, it had been reported that Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's film with Imtiaz Ali has been finally titled, Rahnuma. But, Shah Rukh denied all such reports on social media. In an Ask SRK session on Twitter on Thursday, he was asked by a fan whether his film is called Rahnuma and the Raees actor replied in a tweet saying: "Title not decided yet!!!"

Alia Bhatt rejects Sanjay Dutt's movie offer

Sanjay Dutt will soon start the shooting of Omung Kumar's Bhoomi. The film is about a revenge drama that centres around father-daughter relationship. Though the shooting is said to go on floor on January 19, nobody has been finalised to play the daughter's role. It was reported that the makers approached Alia Bhatt, but unfortunately, the actress has turned down the offer.

Parineeti Chopra's action after social media reaction

The Ishaqzaade actress who is currently vacationing in Dubai, shared a picture of her being escorted by an assistant, on her Instagram account. Parineeti had to face criticism as it showed that she doesn't empathise with her assistant, who is also seen carrying her bag. The diva deleted that post immediately after facing harsh comments.

Shah Rukh reacts to his cameo in Tubelight

It had been reported that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will come together for the film, Tubelight. But when asked, he said: "Maine bhi khabrein suni hai tubelight ki. Aap producers se puchiye iske baare mein (I have also heard about it. You should ask the producers though)." SRK has made us more curious now.