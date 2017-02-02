Jayam Ravi and Arvind Swamy-starrer Bogan has opened to positive reviews. The Tamil movie, which was released on Thursday, February 2, has also got a good opening at the Tamil Nadu box office on the first day.

Sri Green Productions, which had recently distributed Vijay's Bairavaa, is distributing Bogan in Tamil Nadu. The distributor got very little time for preparation after the release date was advanced on a short notice last week.

Yet Sri Green Productions ensured that Bogan was released in a good number of screens. Bogan has seen the light of the day in close to 360 screens in Tamil Nadu. In Chennai and Chengalpettu regions alone, the screen count stands at 90.

Taking the advance booking and early trade reports into consideration, it is safe to say that Bogan has got the second biggest opening of the year after Ilayathalapathy Vijay's Bairavaa, which was released on the occasion of Pongal festival in January and earned Rs 12.5 crore on the first day.

Bogan has enjoyed 65-75 percent occupancy in theatres on the first day in Chennai and other big centres. On an average, the film has enjoyed over 55 percent occupancy in the state on the release date. The collections of Bairavaa are expected to improve in the coming days following good word-of-mouth.

However, the biggest challenge for Bogan is to retain its screens as Suriya's much-awaited S3 aka Singam 3 is releasing next week.

The Jayam Ravi and Arvind Swamy's film is an action thriller, which is said to be inspired by Hollywood film Face/Off.