The Board of Intermediate Education of Telangana (TS BIE) has said that the results of the first year intermediate examinations will be declared on April 17 (Monday).

The exam took place in three parts — Part-I English, Part-II Second Language and Part-III Group subjects. The examination began on March 1 with the Second Language paper 1 for the first year students.

The minimum score to pass each paper is 35 per cent. The practical examinations were held in the state from February 3 to February 22.