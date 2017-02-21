The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polling for the local bodies, is underway, but celebrities and citizens have not come out to vote in large numbers.

Till 1.30 pm, the overall voter turnout in the election was only 32.1 percent. There was worry whether the turnout would touch even 50 percent.

A few Bollywood celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Rekha, Hema Malini, and John Abraham cast their vote in the BMC polls 2017.

However there were some celebrities, who despite having political leanings and advocating many social and political issues, were missing in polling action on February 21.

Here's a list of 8 actors who did not cast their vote:

1. Aamir Khan -- The Bollywood superstar is reportedly not in India and is preparing for his upcoming film, Thugs of Hindostan. The actor had in 2014 advocated voter awareness and had taken up multiple civic issues in his show, Satyamev Jayate.

2. Priyanka Chopra -- The actress who spends most of her time in the US or Canada to shoot for her TV show Quantico is not going to vote for the BMC polls since she is not in India.

3. Akshay Kumar -- A little known fact about this top actor is that he holds a Canadian passport and won't be voting in any election. Unless, he changes his citizenship to Indian, like Deepika Padukone changed hers from Danish to Indian, he would not be able to vote in India.

4. Ajay Devgn -- The actor is in Jodhpur to shoot for Milan Luthria's Badshaho.

5. Hrithik Roshan -- The actor, who was last seen in Kaabil, is not in India. He is at an undisclosed foreign location for a spa vacation.

6. Anupam Kher -- A self-styled spokesperson of the BJP, who took up many issues such as return of Kashmiri Pandits to Kashmir, will not be voting because of his professional commitments to IIFA Awards in Florida.

7. Katrina Kaif -- The top actress, whose career has taken a flat note recently, holds a British passport. She was born and brought up in the United Kingdom and can't vote in Indian elections.

8. Alia Bhatt -- The 23-year-old actress holds a British passport as well and can't vote in Indian elections.