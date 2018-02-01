Marvel Studios is rolling out three MCU movies this year. The ball will be set rolling with the release of Black Panther followed by Avengers: Infinity War and finally Ant-Man and the Wasp later in the summer.

While fans wait for more news on Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp, Marvel is gearing for Black Panther's release. The Chadwick Boseman starrer was recently premiered in Los Angeles with the entire cast and crew attended the cultural extravagant event.

Black Panther was introduced in Captain America: Civil War. The standalone movie is directed by Ryan Coogler and will delve deeper into the character. Fans will watch the tale of T'Challa unfold. The movie will watch the King of Wakanda return home to the technologically advanced yet isolated nation of Africa.

It is when a powerful enemy reappears, T'Challa's aka Black Panther's powers are tested and the sudden threat puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk.

Coogler, during the promotions of the movie, called the Black Panther movie as the James Bond of Marvel Cinematic Universe. By the looks of the first reactions, the director has successfully created the picture among viewers. You can take a look at the first set of reviews here.

While the film has been confirmed to release on February 16 in the US, Marvel recently confirmed that Black Panther's India release date will coincide with that of the United States.

The announcement came with the release of the Black Panther Hindi dubbed trailer. Take a look:

Although a majority of the plot is kept under the wraps, following the premiere attendees have revealed that there are two post-credits scenes, Screen Rant reports. This shouldn't come as a shocker this is sort of a drill for Marvel.

Like the plot, details about the post-credits scenes are also under the wrap.

Stunning visuals. Iconic performances. And A REAL FREAKING STORY about a wealthy nation confronting its role in the world. Black Panther has the goods. Also there's a post-credits scene. Here's the premiere crowd racing back to watch it. pic.twitter.com/EiS7z9xbA7 — Rebecca Keegan (@ThatRebecca) January 30, 2018

They showed two. Yes. Wake up extra early. ? https://t.co/qpimUYR3xv — Shawn Madden (@shawnxmadden) January 30, 2018

Directed by Coogler, Black Panther stars Boseman as T'Challa, Michael B Jordan as Erik Killmonger, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Daniel Kaluuya as W'Kabi, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, Andy Serkis as Ulysses Klaue, Winston Duke as M'Baku and Forest Whitaker as Zuri.

The Marvel Studio film releases on February 16 in India and the US.