The repercussion of Yogi Adityanath becoming the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh has been felt in a distant Karnataka as well. On Tuesday (March 21), members of the BJP Yuva Morcha (BYJM) filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police Station in Bengaluru against communist activist Prabha Belavangala for allegedly posting morphed obscene images of Adityanath on the social media.

Here is what they said in the complaint letter:

To,

The Inspector of Police,

Name of Station

Name of District,

Karnataka

Reg : Complaint against Ms. Prabha Belavangala for offences under Section 153A, 292A, 499, 500 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Sir / Madam,

This is to bring to your attention that one Ms. PrabhaBelavangala, having a Facebook account at (https://m.facebook.com/public/Prabha-N-Belavangala), has posted obscene, morphed and tampered images purported to be of the Hon'ble Chief Minister of UttarPradeshSri Yogi Adityanath on 20th March, 2017. [ Screenshot of the Facebook post attached]

These images, primafacie, appear to be morphed and digitally tampered. These obscene images depict the Hon'ble Chief Minister in a very poor light and is highly defamatory in nature. The said Ms. PrabhaBelavangala has acted knowing fully well that it will cause breach of public peace, as her Facebook post portrays a democratically elected Chief Minister and a popular leader in poor light. Showcasing a democratically elected Chief Minister of a state in morphed obscene images and publicizing the same on Facebook, a public platform, is not only highly condemnable but also violates several Penal provisions.

This action of the said Ms. PrabhaBelavangala clearly constitutes offences under the Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and Sections 153A, 292A, 499, 500 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

The said Ms. PrabhaBelavangala is a habitual mischief and rumors monger and has even earlier tried to create disharmony in society by publishing inflammatory content on Facebook. FIR's have been lodged against her earlier as well, for similar offences.

A link to a newspaper article that appeared in the Deccan Chronical, an English daily is provided here-

[ http://www.deccanchronicle.com/.../facebook-row-now-fir-again...]

(Please find attached herewith a copy of the newspaper article mentioned in the above link)

Sri Yogi Adityanath is the democratically elected Chief Minister of UttarPradesh and is a very popular leader of the country. Being his supporters and admirers, this action of Ms. PrabhaBelavangala has caused us deep anguish and insult.

We therefore, request your kind self to register an FIR against the said Ms. PrabhaBelavangala for the aforesaid offences, without further delay.

Regards

President,

BJPYuvaMorcha,

Bangalore city