In some good news for Apple iOS users preferring to watch live TV shows by streaming these to their mobile devices, the BitTorrent Live application is now compatible with iOS and is available for download on iTunes Store. With BitTorrent Live, it is possible to watch OTT programming for free on iPhones and iPads.

USP of BitTorrent Live is the fact that iOS users can watch as many as 16 channels, and as per a Verge report, iOS users via the BitTorrent Live can watch channels such as France 24, One World Sports and Nasa. Also, BitTorrent Live makes use of the peer to peer technology for file sharing/streaming.

Folks at BitTorrent state that they are currently hard at work towards incorporating more channels into the current channels database of BitTorrent Live.

"BitTorrent Live features live streaming OTT programming free on your iOS device. Alternative voices in news, action sports, live events, entertainment and cultural programming curated by BitTorrent. All your streaming video that needs to be live. We're adding new channels every day," state engineers at BitTorrent.

Other major channels offered for free, by BitTorrent Live include the below: