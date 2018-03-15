Alia Bhatt has turned 25 on Thursday, March 15, and unlike her previous birthdays, this will be a low-key one as she is busy with the hectic shoot schedule of Brahmastra in Bulgaria along with Ranbir Kapoor.

Of late, Alia's personal life has become the talk of the town. After an alleged breakup with Sidharth Malhotra, she is being linked to Ranbir. It all started when Neha Dhupia's celebrity guests – designer Manish Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha – on her chat show Vogue BFFs, spilled the beans on a possible hook-up between the two Brahmastra actors.

Not just Ranbir, there were rumors about her and the founder of a messaging application Kavin Mittal getting close.

Clearing the air about her personal life, Alia told Hindustan Times, "Even I get really confused when I read such things, but I strongly believe that 'silence is golden'. It's not as if I'm never going to have a personal life. I will and I do have one, but I feel it's called 'personal' for a reason. That's why it will always stay close to me. I am fine; people can say whatever, as I don't get bothered by such stories. May be except when you feel something really random has been written. I just hope people don't think that this is all I am doing in life."

Coming to her birthday plans, the Raazi actress said that the film's director Ayan Mukerji was excited for her big day and was planning for a special dinner. "Our shoot has been very hectic, so the cast and crew have been shooting non-stop. But Ayan is excited about my birthday. I guess he has been planning something like a cute little dinner," she added.

On the work front, the Highway actress will be seen next in Meghna Gulzar's spy-thriller Raazi, which is set to release on May 11, 2018.

In fact, on her 25th birthday, Alia introduced her character in Raazi, Sehmat, on Instagram by sharing a few images of hers. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress also revealed in her post that the trailer of the film will release on April 9.

On the other hand, Brahmastra will see Alia and Ranbir sharing the screen space for the first time. It is a fantasy adventure produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It has been said that the budget of the film would exceed Rs 150 crore and is slated for a 2019 release.

Besides Raazi and Brahmastra, the actress also has Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh.