We have only heard of billionaires for most part of our lives, but that could change soon as Microsoft's co-founder and world's richest man -- Bill Gates -- is pacing towards becoming the first-ever trillionaire.

According to a recent research by Oxfam, the world will have its first trillionaire in the next 25 years. At the current growth rate, Gates will be the first to earn the title at the age of 86. The 61-year-old billionaire's current net worth is over $84 billion, according to Forbes, which is a massive scale up from $50 billion in 2006 and $75 billion in 2016.

The report titled 'An economy for the 99 percent' noted that Gates' continued fortune growth comes despite his "commendable attempts to give it away through his Foundation." Gates is also one of the founding members of The Giving Pledge, which is a generous commitment from some of the world's richest folks to give away more than half of their worth.

Here's a fun fact, which puts a trillionaire status into perspective in a better way. Considering Gates becomes a trillionaire in the next 25 years, he or his successors can spend $1 million every day for 2,738 years.

If you find that startling, the Oxfam report also revealed that eight billionaires from around the world have as much money as poorest half of the world's population, which is about 3.6 billion people.

The world's richest eight men are:

Bill Gates: (American) Founder of Microsoft (Net worth $75 billion)

Amancio Ortega: (Spanish) founder of Inditex which owns the Zara fashion chain (Net worth $67 billion)

Warren Buffett: (American) CEO and largest shareholder in Berkshire Hathaway (Net worth $60.8 billion)

Carlos Slim Helu: (Mexican) owner of Grupo Carso (Net worth: $50 billion)

Jeff Bezos: (American) founder, chairman and chief executive of Amazon (Net worth: $45.2 billion)

Mark Zuckerberg:(American) chairman, chief executive officer, and co-founder of Facebook (Net worth $44.6 billion)

Larry Ellison: (American) co-founder and CEO of Oracle (Net worth $43.6 billion)

Michael Bloomberg: (American) founder, owner and CEO of Bloomberg LP (Net worth: $40 billion)