Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is planning to invest $40 million to breed a "super cow" that will have more milk producing ability.

The tech tycoon aims at infusing the genes of the British cattle with the DNA of African breeds and create a cow that can survive in any environment and produces more milk.

The milk production by British Holstein-Friesians on an average is 40 pints per day, whereas the African breeds produce just three and a half pints, but they can survive on lesser food and even survive extreme heat.

"Livestock is magical. You can sell the output and that's money for school fees. You can keep the output and that's diet diversification," Gates stated, as quoted by New York Post.

"For more than a billion people living in the poorest countries, agriculture and livestock are a lifeline out of poverty. The science and research being led by the great minds here in Edinburgh are making huge strides in improving the health and productivity of livestock," he added.

A software will be used by the researchers at Edinburgh University to develop medicines to protect the diseased cows in tropical areas that are in research partly financed by the Department for International Development.

"The impact per dollar is super-high in this area," Bill stated, as reported by Mirror.

"You can have a cow that is four times as productive with the same survivability. We could justify this on economic or health impacts — but we get both," he added.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates set up the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to help reduce the poverty from the developing world.