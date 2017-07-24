American actress-singer Christina Milian suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction during her recent beach vacation in Miami. Donning a maroon-coloured bikini, the 35-year-old flashed a hint of her nip while walking along the sand on Saturday.

Also read: Topless Irina Shayk sets pulses racing in Vogue photoshoot [PHOTOS]

The singer, who was aware of the bikini malfunction, did not seem to shy away. But she was seen enjoying her leisure time to the fullest. She seemed totally relaxed as she went completely make-up free. The singer was seen frolicking on the beach with her friends, splashing water, and swimming in the ocean.

Leaving very little to the imagination, the multi talented star donned a nude-coloured mesh top over the bikini. The Grandfathered actress looked very happy as she made plenty of time for rest and relaxation.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a candid snap from her beach vacation, captioning, "Caught on Cam" along with the hashtag of Fishnet.

Caught on Cam ?? #Fishnet A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on Jul 23, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT

Apart from that, the brunette beauty was also spotted jet skiing with one of her male companions. While climbing on board seemed to be difficult for her, the Dip It Low songstress could not stop giggling with her mystery man.

Waiting on you to come thru ? A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on Jul 20, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

Had the best pear & champagne sorbet ?at @thefriezeicecream in South Beach. A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on Jul 21, 2017 at 11:46am PDT