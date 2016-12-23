The results of the second attempt of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) have revealed a sad state of affairs in education in the state. Only 27.59 percent Class 10 students and 40.43 percent of Class 12 students were able to clear the exam in their second attempt.

This year was the first time the BSEB gave a second chance to Class 12th students. The compartmental exam was held in November 2016. The BSEB board exams were held in February-March 2016.

Senior IAS official Anand Kishor, who is the chief of the BSEB, said that exams were held in fair and transparent manner. The recent topper scam where students had paid off senior officials in the state board to get higher marks had shocked the country earlier.

"The entire process, from filing the form till the declaration of results, was digitised to prevent malpractices," he told the Times of India on Thursday.

The board took stringent measures to ensure compliance to make sure no malpractice took place. CCTV cameras were installed at examination centres and answer sheets were barcoded, a practice followed by the CBSE.

"The roll number and roll code used to be mentioned on the answer sheets earlier. This time we retained the roll info with us before the sheets were sent for evaluation," Kishor said.

As many as 1,61,645 examinees attempted the Class X compartmental examinations and 43,002 students wrote the Class XII compartmental examinations.

To check results, log on to the official websites of the BSEB: matricresult.bsebbihar.com and interresult.bsebbihar.com for Class X and XII, respectively.