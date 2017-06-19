Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind is NDA's presidential candidate, BJP president Amit Shah announced on Monday.

Read: NDA picks Bihar governor as presidential candidate; Who is Ram Nath Kovind?

Kovind will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening

Here are seven facts about Kovind, who has fought for the rights of Dalits and other backward classes but is also one of the biggest supporters of Modi's demonitisation move.